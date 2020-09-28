TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Tempe City Council is considering adding upgrades to Tempe Beach Park.

Over the next 20 to 30 years, the Rio Salado and Beach Park at Tempe Town Lake could be seeing changes as part of recommendations made by the Tempe City Council in 2018.

It is part of the Rio Salado and Beach Park Master Plan Request for Information (RFI) that would include both sides of Tempe Town Lake between Priest and McClintock drives. It will focus on four categories - land, air, water, and support amenities like parking and food.

Land ideas include a fitness court, skate rink, bike ramps, a carousel, themed gardens, swings, a museum, areas for bird watching and new playgrounds for kids.

Zipline could be coming to Tempe Town Lake One day, planes won't be the only thing flying over Tempe Town Lake. If all goes as planned, you might eventually be able zipline across it.

Aerial means adding a giant zipline across Tempe Town Lake that goes about 25 miles per hour. This also includes adding an adventure course, sky ride, and bungee jumping.

Water plans could include an obstacle course, cable wake board, a surf pool, and a water slide as well as a boat tour, lazy river and floating movies.

Support would include improving amenities such as bathroom access, parking and food.

More information can be found here on the Rio Salado and Beach Park Master Plan Request for Information.

If you are interested in contributing some ideas to the plan, their comment forum is available until October 1 here. Once the results from the forum are done, it will be compiled into a report for the Tempe mayor and city council on November 5, and a formal request for how things will be selected to add to the area will be provided in early 2021.