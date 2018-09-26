The controversial extension of the light rail in south Phoenix has been given the green light.
The Phoenix City Council approved the proposal 6-2 on Wednesday that would narrow Central Avenue down to two lanes to accommodate the light rail system.
The 5-and-a-half mile-stretch would extend down south Central Avenue, providing access to the city's existing 26 miles of line, from north Phoenix to downtown Mesa.
[PREVIOUS STORY: Phoenix City Council to vote on light rail extension]
Supporters of the light rail expansion project say it'll be a much-needed boost to the area so people can get around without cars.
Opponents called for a new round of meetings this summer when a grassroots campaign started called "4 Lanes or No Train." They weren't against the light rail initially but were opposed to the reduction of lanes on Central Avenue from four down to two.
[RELATED: Extension of Phoenix rail debated in Latino community]
However, the two-lane plan for the six-mile expansion had been agreed on and was reliant on federal dollars to make it possible.
Valley Metro said keeping the four lanes would have impacted 80 businesses and would've have "dramatically" changed the "landscape of south Phoenix."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.