The City of Phoenix is trying to find more money for police officers and firefighters, and one proposal seeks to do that by taxing medical marijuana businesses.
In a September 27 letter to the city manager and council, Mayor Thelda Williams proposes three ways to collect from medical marijuana businesses to fund “strained” public safety resources.
The first suggestion is an occupational licensing tax with one method of collection based on a fee per square footage of medical marijuana facilities.
“When the City of Phoenix comes along and wants to enact a tax like this, it's simply, it's game over,” says JP Holyoak, owner of Arizona Natural Selections, which has various locations throughout the valley with a cultivation site in Phoenix.
He says under the proposed plan, he could end up paying ten times what he pays now for taxes and licenses .
“I think it's inappropriate to tax sick people,” says Holyoak who says he already pays federal and state licensing fees.
The letter from Mayor Williams suggests the tax revenue could offset the cost of first responders tackling crime at dispensaries, enforcing legal use, and handling increased medical and fire calls related to emergencies at medical marijuana sites.
Holyoak says the tax is an attempted to go against the will of voters to shut down legal pot. He says all business owners should be worried.
“The city can come along and essentially demand extortion taxes from you and say we're going to tax you out of existence any time we want to
simply because of the type of business you are in and it's a perfectly legal business,” says Holyoak.
The mayor’s office did not respond to repeated requests for comment. The proposed tax will be discussed at a City Council meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018 at 2:30 p.m.
