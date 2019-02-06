PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix Police Department is about to get thousands of new body cameras for its officers.
The Phoenix City Council approved on Wednesday a $5.7 million contract with Axon Enterprise to provide 2,000 body cameras for the department.
Currently, only about 300 Phoenix Police officers had body-worn cameras as part of a pilot program.
The contract will also hire 21 additional staff members to handle storage, redaction and distribution of the video. That'll cost about $2.4 million per year.
