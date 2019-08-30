PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The City of Phoenix held its first meeting this week devoted to the topic of suspected police brutality.
A new citizen review board will be looking at police practices to see whether the department and its officers are taking the right actions.
City workers said the committee’s start is timely because there were a record 44 officer-involved shootings in Phoenix in 2018.
The latest officer-involved shooting happened Friday, Aug. 30. A Phoenix police officer shot and killed homicide suspect Rene Enrique Ruiz.
“One thing that was key was that nobody disagreed there was a problem,” said Viri Hernandez, one of the 19 committee members, regarding the group’s first meeting.
Hernandez said the mood at the first meeting was one of restraint and respect, which she said is important when considering how diverse the committee is.
Among the people on the committee are former law enforcement officers as well as community activists.
"It's very important to take note of who's there, because families have hope that something's going to change," said Hernandez.
While the first meeting was simply a "get to know you" gathering, Hernandez said the second meeting will be much more intense.
Scheduled for September 19, the plan is to get a status update from Phoenix police on whether old recommendations have been followed.
"We're not meeting because it's fun and we want to meet together. We're meeting because there's a perceived culture of violence at the police department,” she said.
According to the city, the committee will go over old ideas on how to improve the department's transparency and see if any of them can be used nowadays.
The committee will meet every few weeks, with final recommendations coming out next summer.