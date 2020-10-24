PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Clowns, jugglers and aerial performers led early voters to the polls on Saturday evening in Phoenix.
It was a normal day at Heritage Park until the Shazambulance pulled up and Clay Mazing got out. He was the main act in Cirque D'Vote.
"It's a very useful way to connect with people by providing this spectacle. All of a sudden all of the barriers between people just melt away," he said.
The self-described lifelong clown and founder of Emergency Circus is working with the Center for Artistic Activism to encourage people to vote.
"Ya know, people often joke about politics being a circus. But we want to have a real political circus," Clay Mazing said.
For early voters, Cirque D'Vote made it easy. After the free show, everyone marched parade-style to the Phoenix Convention Center, an early voting place, to drop off their ballots.
"We were already planning to drop it off, and we thought this was a great opportunity to come and support and then also just drop it off," said Marisol Villadras, who watched the performance and voted.
The nonpartisan event was a way to congratulate people for doing something so important for our country.
"Just get out and do it. It's our constitutional right. Exercise it. People died for us to continue to have this right," said Villadras.