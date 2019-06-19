PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Phoenix police are searching for a man accused of robbing a Circle K, then punching a store security guard.
The assault was caught on the store's surveillance camera.
[VIDEO: Suspect seen on camera punching security guard]
It happened Sunday, June 9 at the Circle K on 47th Avenue and Indian School Road.
The video shows the suspect riding up to the convenience store on his bike, then going inside.
Police say once inside the store, the man selected items and began to leave without paying.
As he exits the store, video shows a security guard coming out and exchanging words with the very agitated suspect.
The video then shows the suspect throwing a punch at the security guard.
Next, he appears to have words with other customers gathered at the door, before slamming his hands against the glass doors of the store.
As the crowd scatters, the suspect is seen picking up items from the ground, then taking off on his bike.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 25-35 years old, 5'7" and 155 lbs. He was wearing a white shirt and hat, and was carrying a black backpack.
Anyone with information can contact Silent Witness anonymously at 480-WITNESS (Or call 480-TESTIGO for Spanish). You can also visit silentwitness.org
