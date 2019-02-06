PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- Cindy McCain was heard in a radio interview on KTAR Mac & Gaydos claiming she stopped a human trafficking incident at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, but Arizona’s Family has debunked that claim.
“I came in from a trip I’d been on and I spotted—it looked odd—it was a woman of a different ethnicity than the child, this little toddler she had, and something didn’t click with me,” McCain said in the radio interview. “I went over to the police and told them what I saw, and they went over and questioned her, and, by God, she was trafficking that kid.”
McCain went on to say that she discovered the woman was waiting for the man who bought the child to arrive from his flight.
Phoenix police said Wednesday that while officers did respond to the Jan. 30 call, at McCain’s request, they were able to determine “there was no evidence of criminal conduct or child endangerment.”
Arizona’s Family reached out to McCain for a statement Wednesday afternoon, but has not received a response.
McCain has since tweeted about the incident:
At Phoenix Sky Harbor, I reported an incident that I thought was trafficking. I commend the police officers for their diligence. I apologize if anything else I have said on this matter distracts from “if you see something, say something”— Cindy McCain (@cindymccain) February 7, 2019
The McCain Institute has several partnerships and programs in place for combatting human trafficking. Click here to learn more about its mission.
lies like a cheap rug, but it runs in the family. just like the rino did.
She probably mistook the kid for one of her new employees at her sweat shop Hensley distributing !!
