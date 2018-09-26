Cindy McCain, widow of the late Senator John McCain, announced Wednesday that she is proudly endorsing Governor Doug Ducey as Arizona Governor re-elect.
Mrs. McCain is passionate about reducing human trafficking globally and improving the lives of trafficked victims. She serves as co-chair of the Governor’s Council on Human Trafficking and on the McCain Institute’s Human Trafficking Advisory Council.
In a tweet from early September, Mrs. McCain posted: “When asked: “What is the best way to honor your husband’s legacy? I say- Serve a cause greater than yourself, join me in the arena to fight for what is right…”
Mrs. McCain is well respected for her commitment to bettering the world around her alongside her husband’s long-term political contributions.
“Cindy McCain has devoted her life to making our country and our state a better and safer place to live,” said Governor Ducey, “She is an Arizona treasure, and I am grateful to not only call her a friend, but also to have her on our team as we work together to secure Arizona’s future.”
Ducey had spent time with Mrs. McCain and family when honoring the late Senator John McCain at the Arizona Capital at the end of August.
Mrs. McCain says that Governor Ducey has worked in bipartisan spirit to the better the overall quality of life for citizens: “He’s consistently demonstrated a willingness and ability to bring Arizonans together in a civil and productive way. We need more of that kind of attitude in our political discourse. I’m proud to support Governor Ducey, and encourage all Arizonans to join me.”
Re-election efforts are in full swing as the state of Arizona is approaching the Nov. 6, 2018 general election.
Governor Ducey’s priorities include: educational excellence, 21st century economy, protecting our communities, fiscal responsibility and happy and healthy citizens.
Cindy McCain will hold a fundraiser for Governor Ducey in Phoenix, next month to support his re-election campaign.
who cares? she has nothing to do with government other than being the ultra rich spouse of a RINO.
