GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Sipping cider in downtown Gilbert will be so easy when Cider Corps completes their planned expansion into the East Valley next year.

Cider Corps is a veteran owned company run by family. Retired Marine Sgt. Jason Duren and his brother Josh Duren began the business 3 years ago.

The business that began as a hobby for the siblings is now prepared to expand into downtown Gilbert area with plans to open a new 14,000 square foot cidery near Gilbert and Warner roads.

The brother's first craft cidery opened its doors on Veterans Day in 2017 in Downtown Mesa. In 2019, they expanded into neighboring space to add more space to its production area. Their planned facility in Gilbert will allow them to triple their production capacity.

“Our immediate goal is to ramp up production to be able to share our ciders with even more people in Arizona,” said Josh.

“As we grow, it’s nice to have kind of a blank page of space that can evolve as we do, and that can adapt as life beyond the pandemic does,” says Josh.

Once the new Gilbert location is complete the brothers plan to keep the Mesa location near Country Club Drive and Main Street open as a taproom.