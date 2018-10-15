TEMPE (3TV/CBS5) -- Need a new place to get your churro fix?
Churroholic will be opening at Tempe Marketplace and will serve a blend of churro, ice cream and coffee deserts.
Customers will be able select items such as the Original Churro Sandwich, Cookie Monster Milkshake or the Churro Sundae.
The restaurant will also serve caffeinated beverages such as a Horchata Latte and Mexican Coco Spice Latte.
Churroholic is set to open in early 2019 and will be located near the splash pad, Zero Degrees and Auntie Anne’s in The District shopping area of the Tempe Marketplace.
