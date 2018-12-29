PHOENIX (3 TV/CBS 5) - In just three months, Phoenix-area churches said over 12,000 migrants have come through their doors, desperate for somewhere to go -- and resources are getting thin.
“Is there any end in sight for you guys?” asked reporter Briana Whitney.
“We don’t see any time soon…ending this,” said Israel Camacho, a pastor in Mesa helping other churches in Phoenix, too.
Local pastors said ICE has not found a solution yet, which leaves the burden on churches to give migrants temporary shelter.
Saturday, 100 migrants were dropped off at the Alpha y Omega church in Phoenix, including a father and his 8-year-old son from Guatemala. We concealed their identities because they are in danger.
“Why did you leave Guatemala?” asked Whitney.
“I had a debt from before. Things weren’t going well in Guatemala. I received threats they wanted to kill me and my family,” said the man.
The two had been traveling by bus for nine days straight. He started to cry when he told us his son understands there are threats to their family.
“I feel a lot of pain for my son. I tried my best to make sure he doesn’t feel the fear and danger I feel,” he said.
They, like the other migrants, have forms and documentation with confirmation numbers so churches can keep track of where the migrants came from and what form of transportation they'll take to their next stop.
For that father and son, they are trying to get to friends in Oakland, California, to start new.
“That’s my biggest desire right now, is my son goes to school and has a better life,” he said.
The churches said they're in need of nurse and medic volunteers, and donations of over the counter medicine to keep people healthy, as the migrant crisis is far from over. They’re preparing for more migrants to be brought to the Phoenix area this week.
There is a solution to this problem, it's called DEPORTATION.Deport all these criminals and build the wall. ICE should have standing orders of shoot to kill anybody illegally crossing the border.
Yes, welcome to the land of the FREE. Free food, clothing, shelter, medical, education, money and the list goes on and on. No one should be allowed in unless they have someone willing to sponsor them from the start. And they should have to post a $100,000 bond to make sure they take care of the person(s) who enter the US. No free handouts. They could have stayed in other countries that offered help but of course turned it down since they would not receive as much FREE help as they get here in the US with my tax dollars. Tell them to keep heading north to Canada or go home and change their country.
Well, boo hoo. They asked for this. Don't come crying when you actually get it.
Wow......you're really proud of your inhumanity, aren't you? Did it hurt when you had your conscience removed?
the illegals do not care who or what they harm as long as they can bleed US citizens. these churches are being suckered into providing for those who should be home
...maybe, but at the same rate Christians are "charged" with "loving thy neighbor as you would love thyself..." Basically that means feeding, clothing, people who are in need of such things as you would provide yourself.
We don't always do it as well as we should. It is one of the reasons the church grew so rapidly in its early years. They helped other people by meeting their physical needs.
Then go down there and empty your bank account on a bunch of criminals. Bleeding heart liberals are pathetic. These churches won't get one red cent from me. I would bet if an American showed up there tonight, they'd turn them away.
