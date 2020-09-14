PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A central Phoenix Costco will shut down on Sunday.

The Costco at Christown Spectrum Mall at 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road, will close on Sunday, Sept. 20. Signs have gone up around the property, letting customers know about the upcoming closure.

The closure was planned since February, when Arizona’s Family confirmed the warehouse would shut down later in the year.

At the time, many customers were shocked.

“I think it’s horrible, it’s in a great location and too convenient,” said one customer.

Another customer, Erin Riley, had already heard the store was apparently closing, after someone posted it in her Nextdoor App.

“I probably heard two or three weeks ago that they were closing. I think it’s going to be a bummer for Christown, Costco draws a lot of people and I don’t think they will be coming here as much,” said Riley.

There was even an online petition where over 6,200 people signed to try and keep the warehouse open.

There are 13 Costco locations in the Phoenix area and a new Surprise location is scheduled to open soon. For Christown shoppers, the nearest location will be at 44th Street and Thomas Road or 45th Street and Cactus Road. There is also a Costco Business Center at 33rd Avenue and Indian School Road.