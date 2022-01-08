MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Now that the holiday season is over, the festivities are getting moved to Saguaro Lake. Old Christmas trees are being recycled into a new habitat for the fish.
The staff from the Arizona Game and Fish Department, volunteers, and Boy Scout Troop #325 came together Saturday morning to help build a new habitat for the growing fish at Saguaro Lake.
“The trees help create structural habitat for fish, creating a refuge and structural habitat for juvenile fish, such as largemouth bass, bluegill and catfish,” says David Weedman, AZGFD aquatic habitat program manager.
The trees are weighed down with cinder blocks and put into areas that don't naturally provide structural habitats for the fish.
“In addition to aiding in the creation of robust fish populations, plankton can also grow on the trees, and small fish will eat it, creating whole new ecosystems,” says Weedman.
The trees will be coming from donations from Mesa residents and the City of Mesa Environmental Management & Sustainability Department, the Home Depot, and other local tree lots from the Mesa area. The program started in 2019 and the Christmas trees since have been donated to create fish habitats in both Bartlett and Saguaro lakes.