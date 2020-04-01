CHINO VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A Chino Valley man has been arrested after witnesses reported that he was abusing his two dogs, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office.
On the evening of March 30, deputies were called to the home of 34-year-old Bryan Ellis. They said they had received several reports about a man matching Ellis' description walking along and abusing dogs.
When deputies caught up with Ellis a short time later, his two dogs were not with him. "Ellis claimed his dogs got loose and he was chasing after them," according to a report from YCSO. "He denied being involved in any abuse of the dogs, even after confronted with witness reports who saw otherwise."
Deputies say they had talked to several witnesses who stated they saw Ellis with two pit bull dogs, one white and one brown.
"They described Ellis picking up the white dog and throwing the dog to the ground several times, while also hitting the dog. One of the witnesses saw the white dog walk away limping and vomiting. The brown pit bull had been dragged along the road surface by Ellis and was now safe at a nearby home, also vomiting. Both dogs appeared badly injured according to all witnesses," reads a statement from YCSO.
When deputies examined the brown dog, they say they noticed that its front paws were scraped and bleeding. The dog was also bleeding from the mouth. A deputy took the injured dog to a veterinarian for treatment. However, the white dog could not be found.
Ellis was booked on charges, including animal cruelty and judicial process violation. He is being held in the Camp Verde Detention Center without bond.