PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Chino Valley man was taken into custody after investigators said he was linked to a string of rapes in Southern California that dated backed nearly 25 years, according to prosecutors.
Darin Edward Cooke is accused of raping five separate victims and attacking a sixth victim. The 51-year-old had a knife or handgun during the crimes, prosecutors said. The first rapes happened in Riverside in 1996 and 1998 and the other crimes happened in Corona in 2007.
In 2015, investigators were able to get a DNA profile of the suspect for the crimes. It wasn't until early 2019 when Riverside detectives looked at several sexual assault cold cases, they discovered a DNA match between Corona and Riverside cases. The investigation led them to the "preliminary identification" of Cooke to the DNA profile, prosecutors said. However, they needed more evidence so police tracked him down to his Chino Valley home. He had been living in Arizona for several years. Investigators got his DNA from items in trash bags from his home and matched it to the DNA profile linked to the sexual assaults in Riverside and Corona.
Cooke was then arrested in Prescott on May 26 with the help of the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office and the FBI Phoenix Violent Crimes task Force. He was then extradited to California on June 14 and on Wednesday, he was arraigned in Riverside. He's been charged with 16 felonly counts including six counts of forcible rape, four counts of forcible oral copulation, three counts of assault with the intent to commit rape or oral copulation during a first-degree burglary, two counts of kidnapping with intent to commit rape or oral copulation and one count of forcible sexual penetration. Prosecutors said each charge carries a potential life sentence if convicted.
YCSO said investigators don't believe Cooke committed any crimes in Yavapai County. The investigation is ongoing and detectives are looking into he should be charged with other crimes.