GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man who helped with a children’s ministry in Gilbert has been arrested for child molestation according to court records.
Vineyard Community Church told members of the church on Friday that George Little was arrested for crimes against minors.
Information from the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office indicates Little was arrested on Thursday afternoon for child molestation.
Vineyard Community Church said Little worked with elementary aged kids in the children’s ministry. At this time, it does not believe any inappropriate conduct occurred on church grounds.
The church released the following statement:
“We take the safety of our children very seriously. This is why we have workers (teachers and helpers) complete a written application that is used to assist us in performing a criminal background check on everyone who works with minors. We can assure you that there was nothing in this individual’s application or criminal background check that raised any flags or concerns.”
Little's wife, Leslie, said she's been married to her husband for 12 years, and they grew up together.
Leslie said she first found out about the allegations from police a month ago.
"At first it was denial," said Leslie. "It was just like this is not real. This is not happening. Somebody wake me up."
Leslie said the victim is someone close to her.
"When you talk to her you can’t help but believe what she’s saying," said Leslie.
"He is a great dad," said Leslie. "He comes across as very loving to the kids. He’s a wonderful provider. It’s just not something I would have ever even suspected."
The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said Little’s bond is set at 75-thousand-dollars.
