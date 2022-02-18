2 children rushed to the hospital after being pulled from burning apartment in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two children have been rushed to the hospital after a first-alarm fire broke out at a Mesa apartment complex Friday morning. Fire crews say it happened near Gilbert Road and the U.S. 60. around 11:30 a.m.
Firefighters arrived to find two apartments that were fully engulfed. Crews had a little bit of struggle as the fire had extended into the attic. Video from Arizona's Family News Chopper showed large plumes of smoke billowing out as firefighters attacked it from the roof. One child was being carried out by a family member, while the second child had to be rescued from the balcony by a police officer standing on the top of a shed. It's not clear the ages of either child.
No firefighters were hurt. Authorities say more than 50 people including firefighters, paramedics, and police officers worked the scene. Crews say they are in the very early stages of the investigation. Arizona's Family is working to learn more information.