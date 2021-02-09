PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A baby boy was found safe after the father, who is still on the loose and did not have custody of the child, kidnapped the boy from the mother.
Officers say while the mother 30-year-old Brittany Martie of Phoenix was loading her 10-month-old son named Abel Maes into a vehicle near 91st Avenue and Deer Valley Road around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Eric Maes of Sun City stole the car with the boy still inside. 9-1-1 calls flooded into police dispatch reporting that woman was holding onto a vehicle as it drove down the road. Officers located the woman who had life-threatening injuries from being thrown off the vehicle. Medics took the woman to the hospital where she later died.
Peoria Police issued an AMBER Alert just before midnight in hopes the public could help locate them. Around 1:00 a.m. Phoenix Fire Department responded to a report of an abandoned child. The child who was confirmed to be 10-month-old Abel Maes, the subject of the AMBER Alert.
Maes ditched the vehicle and was last seen running with the baby in the area of 25th Avenue and Cactus Road in Phoenix.
Peoria Police activated the Arizona Amber Alert system just after midnight Wednesday. The alert was canceled just before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.
UPDATE: AMBER Alert Cancelled - Child Located SafeAbel Maes was located and is safe. Eric Maes is still outstanding & is considered dangerous. Anyone who sees Eric or has information regarding his location is encouraged to contact the @PeoriaPoliceAZ https://t.co/XMBgFeJO4r pic.twitter.com/lowMy3BfpY— Peoria Police (AZ) (@PeoriaPoliceAZ) February 10, 2021
Police are still searching for Eric. If you see him, call 9-1-1 immediately.