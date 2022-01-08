PARADISE VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Firefighters say an 11-month-old boy was rushed to the hospital after family members found him in the backyard swimming pool in Paradise Valley on Saturday afternoon.
The drowning happened near Invergordon Road and Lincoln Drive. According to Phoenix Fire Department Capt. Scott Douglas, family members went to the backyard to look for the boy and found him in the pool. They then started CPR on the baby until firefighters arrived.
It is unclear how the child got into the pool or how long he was in the water. Officials say he was taken to the hospital, but his condition wasn't available. The investigation is ongoing.