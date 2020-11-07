SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A San Tan Valley man is facing a felony charge after investigators say he had child pornography and then tried to hide from deputies in his house.
The Pinal County Sheriff's Office said 52-year-old John Allen had graphic images of children on his cellphone. On Tuesday, deputies searched his home. They found Allen hiding in the attic behind a pile of boxes.
He was arrested and booked on one count of sexual exploitation of a minor.
Investigators didn't say how many photos Allen allegedly had or how they found out about the child porn. The investigation ongoing.
"We take these cases very seriously. Possessing even one exploitative image of a minor could earn you anywhere from 10 to 24 years in prison," said Sheriff Mark Lamb. "I commend our deputies and detectives who worked on this case to bring Allen into custody quickly."