SUNSET POINT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A child was killed in a crash that closed the southbound lanes of I-17 near Sunset Point early Thursday morning.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a vehicle rolled and was then hit by a semi-truck at about 3 a.m.

Trooper Kameron Lee said a 10-year-old girl was killed in the crash. The driver of the vehicle and a 14-year-old boy were seriously injured.

The driver of the semi was not injured. 

Lee said the cause of the original rollover crash is still under investigation.

The Arizona Department of Transportation said the southbound lanes of I-17 were closed at milepost 252 because of the crash.

The southbound lanes have since reopened. The northbound lanes were unaffected.

 

