Child injured, two adults dead in shooting at a Tucson office building

TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Three people were shot at an office building in Tucson on Saturday. An 11-year-old child was shot and injured. Two adults were shot and killed.
Pima County Sheriff officials say at around 11:30 a.m. deputies were called to an office building in the 1000 block of W. Ina Road after a report of shots fired in the area.
When deputies arrived, they discovered an 11-year-old child in the lobby. The child had been shot, but was alive. Paramedics rushed the child to the hospital. The young victim is expected to survive.
Inside an office, two other people were found shot to death.
Deputies say there are no outstanding suspects in this case and that the community is not in any danger.
The investigation is ongoing.
UPDATE from @PimaSheriff on this afternoon's shooting near Ina Road https://t.co/XUFINWqAOp— KOLD News 13 (@KOLDNews) April 28, 2019
Child Injured, Two Dead in Shooting https://t.co/xI3RGD27R2— Pima County Sheriff (@PimaSheriff) April 28, 2019
