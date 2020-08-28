PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 3-year-old girl is in serious condition at the hospital after getting pulled from a pool in Phoenix Friday evening. It happened at a backyard at a home in the area of Camelback Road and 59th Avenue.
The Phoenix Fire Department says the girl was found in the backyard pool. By the time crews got there, the child was out of the water breathing on her own.
It is unclear how long the girl was under water and if she was being supervised. Who pulled her out of the pool is also not known at this time. Crews are still investigating.
