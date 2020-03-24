GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A toddler has been taken to the hospital following an accidental shooting in Glendale on Tuesday. According to police, it happened in a home near 51st and Glendale avenues shortly after 5 p.m.
Police said the 3-year-old boy accidentally shot himself and was taken to the hospital with a wounded finger. His injuries aren't considered life-threatening. According to Glendale police, the handgun belonged to his parents and was reportedly unsecured in the home.
Police said the father was moving into the home and placed the gun into an open compartment of a nightstand. The child was not home at time but arrived later and found the gun while the dad was sleeping.
The case has been sent to the Maricopa County Attorney Office for review of possible endangerment charges.