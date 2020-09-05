PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A child has been taken to the hospital Saturday evening after getting hit by a vehicle in Phoenix. It happened in the area of 67th Avenue and Thomas Road around 8 p.m.
The vehicle hit the child as it was heading northbound on 63rd Avenue and just south of Osborn Road. The child was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. The child's age and gender was not immediately available.
The driver of the vehicle stayed to cooperate with police.
Whether impairment or speed were factors that led to the crash is unknown at this time. More information will be provided as it becomes available.
