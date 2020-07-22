PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A child was found in a stolen vehicle that crashed on Interstate 10 in Phoenix after a police chase early Wednesday morning.
According to police on the scene, this all started when the car the child was in was stolen from a store parking lot near 16th and Washington streets at around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police say the owner of that car went into the store to buy a drink and left the car running with his child inside.
Sgt. Maggie Cox said the car was spotted by police near 24th and Monroe streets and officers initiated a chase. The vehicle headed west on Van Buren Street and officers lost sight of it.
The stolen vehicle was then found 45 minutes later near I-10 and Chandler Boulevard, where it crashed. The suspect ran from the scene, Cox said. The child was found inside the car safe and reunited with his family.
The suspect has not yet been found.
Cox said an officer was involved in a separate crash while responding to this call. According to Cox, while the officer was responding, a car pulled out in front of the police vehicle. The officer swerved to avoid the car and hit a curb. His patrol vehicle ended up on its side. The officer was taken to the hospital with minor injuries but has since been released. The driver of the other vehicle was not hurt.