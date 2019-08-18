PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A child is in very critical condition after being pulled from a pool at a south Phoenix home on Sunday.
Phoenix Fire Department spokesman, Capt. Kenny Overton, said firefighters were called to a home near Vineyard Road and Central Avenue around 5 p.m. after reports of a young boy found in a pool of a home there.
Overton says the boyfriend of the boy's mother pulled him out of the pool at the home. It is unknown how long the boy was submerged.
Firefighters rushed the child to a local hospital, says Overton.
