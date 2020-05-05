Tucson police

TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS5/KOLD) -- A child has died after an apparent accidental shooting at a home in midtown Tucson, authorities said.

Sgt. Pete Dugan, a spokesman with the Tucson Police Department, said it happened around 1 p.m. at a home in the 800 block of West Roger Road.

The small child, whose age was not disclosed, was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Dugan said the child’s family was at home at the time of the shooting and it appears to be self-inflicted.

Detectives with the TPD’s Child Physical Abuse Unit are investigating, Dugan said.

 

