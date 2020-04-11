FD: Child rushed to hospital after bit by rattlesnake near Black Canyon City

BLACK CANYON CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Fire and medical officials helped a little boy who was bitten by a rattlesnake Saturday evening. It happened around 6 p.m., north of Black Canyon City.

Daisy Mountain Fire and Medical responded to a 7-year-old boy who was bit while hiking with his family. Phoenix fire officials also lent a hand in rescuing the child. Emergency responders used a helicopter to rush the child to the hospital. Right now, his condition is not known.

It is the time of year when rattlesnakes tend to surface. On Tuesday morning, April 7, another hiker was treated after she was bitten by a rattlesnake on McDowell Mountain in Scottsdale. The Arizona's Family News Chopper flew over the area and saw the woman being treated by Scottsdale fire paramedics.

Woman bitten by rattlesnake during hike on McDowell Mountain in Scottsdale
 

Copyright 2020 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Locations

Recommended for you