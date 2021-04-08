MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- One of Maricopa County Sheriff Office's "Most Wanted" is in an Arizona jail after being arrested across the country.
According to MCSO, 34-year-old Gina Rayner, who was on the county's top 10 most wanted list, was arrested in Illinois on March 5. Rayner was wanted for crimes involving child abuse. Rayner was sent back to Arizona on April 3, and booked into the 4th Avenue Jail.
Here is the County's first 10 suspects on the Most Wanted List:
- Juan Garcia-Diaz (homicide)
- Melkyseddek Munoz-Garcia (homicide)
- Wade Astle (sexual exploitation of a minor)
- Arthur Lien (sexual conduct with a minor) - arrested in Springfield, Missouri 9/11/20
- Ali Sabah (kidnapping/sexual abuse)
- Sandra Jessica Acuna (child abuse)
- Kyle Anders Thompson (child molestation)
- Gina Marie Rayner (child abuse) - arrested in Elgin, Illinois 3/5/21
- Daniel Morgan (sex crime)
- Alonzo Stevenson (armed robbery/aggravated assault)
Rayner was arrested on suspicion of attempting to commit child abuse, cruelty toward a child, and public sexual indecency. Arizona's Family has reached out to MCSO for additional information related to Rayner's arrest.