PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Dozens of dogs were saved after their evicted owner in east Phoenix abandoned them on Thursday, officials said.
Two Maricopa County constables found the Chihuahuas at a house near 44th Street and McDowell Road, according to Scott Davis with the Maricopa County Justice Courts.
Davis said the eviction notice was given to the tenant on June 3, giving the person five days to leave.
On June 11, a judge signed a court document ordering a Maricopa County constable to carry out the eviction process.
The constables showed up to the house and found the tenant was gone, but the more than 35 dogs were left behind, officials said. The dogs were living in deplorable conditions, according to Davis.
The Arizona Humane Society showed up and took custody of the dogs.
The dogs were checked out and AHS said they were not malnourished or abused. The Humane Society said one of the rooms has an air conditioning unit working in it and the dogs have access to food, water and a doggie door from the inside to outside.
The owner has 72 hours to take them back, AHS said.
