Some new items are coming to Chick-fil-A customers in the Phoenix area.
Starting Monday, Jan. 14, Chick-fil-A is testing three new items in Arizona:
- Grilled Spicy Chicken Deluxe Sandwich
- Features grilled chicken marinated in a spicy seasoning served on a new multigrain brioche bun with Colby-Jack cheese, lettuce and tomato.
- Comes with a side of new Cilantro Lime Sauce, which was made to pair with the sandwich.
- Spicy Chick-n-Strips Biscuit
- Features two Spicy Chick-n-Strips seasoned with a spicy blend of peppers, served on a freshly baked buttermilk biscuit.
- Available on the breakfast menu.
Grilled Spicy Deluxe Bundle
- Available on the catering menu.
- Served with Cilantro Lime Sauce and multigrain brioche buns.
The new menu items will be available at participating restaurants in Phoenix, Tucson and Yuma.
In August, the fast-food restaurant tested Spicy Chick-n-Strips in the Phoenix market.
