PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Chick-fil-A is bringing mac and cheese to Phoenix.
The fast-food chain is introducing mac and cheese as a side item for a limited time. The "test run" will decide if the mac and cheese will be available on a nationwide scale in the future.
Phoenix is among five other markets that are testing the menu item. The others include Greensboro, North Carolina, San Antonio, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee and Baltimore, Maryland.
There is no further information on how long the test item is supposed to be available.
Chick-fil-A's mac and cheese is being offered in small, medium and large sizes. The menu option will also be available on the catering menu.
A representative from Chick-fil-A said, "Customers in the Phoenix area can check online or on their Chick-fil-A mobile app in the 'sides' category of the menu to see if it is available at their restaurant" in a recent statement.
