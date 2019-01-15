AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A taste of Chicago is coming to Avondale.
Portillo’s, the fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites, is set to open its latest Valley location, this time in Avondale.
The restaurant will be located at Park 10 off McDowell Road and marks the brand’s third Arizona restaurant.
Portillo's already has locations in Scottsdale and Tempe. Portillo’s also operates an outpost at Chase Field, home of the Arizona Diamondbacks.
“Since our first location in Arizona that opened in 2013, Portillo’s has continued to build a strong and loyal fan base across the Phoenix-area,” said Michael Osanloo, CEO of Portillo’s. “Our team is excited to expand to the modern city of Avondale and make a home in their vibrant retail scene.”
The restaurant will feature a diner-themed interior drawing decor inspiration from the 1950s and 1960s. The 9,000-square-foot restaurant will include seating for more than 200 guests, an outdoor patio and a double-lane drive-through.
Guests will be able to enjoy a variety of Portillo’s classic menu items, including Chicago-Style Hot Dogs, Famous Italian Beef, char-grilled burgers, fresh salads, and Portillo’s Famous Chocolate Cake.
For more information on Portillo’s, please visit www.portillos.com or follow on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.
About Portillo’s:
In 1963, Dick Portillo invested $1,100 into a small trailer to open the first Portillo’s hot dog stand in Villa Park, IL, which he called “The Dog House.” Years later, Portillo’s has grown to include restaurants in more than 50 locations across several states. Portillo’s is best known for its Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, fresh salads and famous chocolate cake. The Portillo’s brand also includes Barnelli’s restaurants that serve award-winning ribs, pastas with homemade sauces, and fresh sandwiches, soups, and salads. Portillo’s ships food to all 50 states via Portillos.com. Portillo’s Home Kitchen is the company’s fast-growing catering business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.