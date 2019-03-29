GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Oscar, Emmy and Grammy award-winning entertainer Cher is set to perform in Phoenix this November.
Cher will make the stop in Glendale on Nov. 23 at Gila River Arena on her "Here We Go Again" tour in North America.
Other stops will include Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas and New York’s Madison Square Garden.
This is her first tour across the U.S. in over five years.
Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, April 5 at 10 a.m. on LiveNation.com.
Citi card members will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, April 2 at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, April 4 at 10 p.m. local time.
