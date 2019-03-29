Britain Mamma Mia Here We Go Again Premiere

Cher poses for photographers upon arrival at the World premiere of the film 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again', in London Monday, July 16, 2018. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

 Joel C Ryan

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Oscar, Emmy and Grammy award-winning entertainer Cher is set to perform in Phoenix this November.

Cher will make the stop in Glendale on Nov. 23 at Gila River Arena on her "Here We Go Again" tour in North America.

Other stops will include Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas and New York’s Madison Square Garden.

This is her first tour across the U.S. in over five years.

Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, April 5 at 10 a.m. on LiveNation.com.

Citi card members will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, April 2 at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, April 4 at 10 p.m. local time.

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

(1) comment

Dbacks1
Dbacks1

Nasty person

Report Add Reply

