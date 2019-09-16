CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A chemical leak forced employees of several Chandler businesses to evacuate their building Monday afternoon.
It happened in the area south of Elliot Road between Arizona Avenue and McQueen roads.
According to the Chandler Fire Department, a chemical used to purify swimming pool and spa water was leaking from a cracked container.
The container was holding 1,500 pounds of dichlor.
“Dichlor is 80 percent available chlorine and will off-gas,” according to AmericanPool.com. “This is a critical consideration when opening a container of dichlor.”
The venting gas from the dichlor container was clearly visible from the Arizona's Family news chopper.