PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Arizona cheerleaders say their sport can be dangerous, even though football is the activity usually associated with concussions and injuries.
Barrow Neurological Institute says studies shows 31 percent of cheer injuries are concussions, but cheer concussion rates are lower than other sports.
"It actually happens more frequently than you would think," said cheerleading coach and mom, Amber Kriess. "We’re stunting. We’re catching people, and girls get kicked in the head. They get elbowed. They get a fist coming down. There’s drops that happen."
Kriess remembers she even got a concussion while cheerleading as a teen.
"She came out of a stunt like she was riding a bike, kicking and kicked me in the head and kicked me in the throat," said Amber.
Amber's daughter, Ryleigh, also says she's gotten a concussion while cheerleading.
"One practice we were stunting, and I got a foot to the head, a foot to the face, and it kind of made me a little uneasy," said Ryleigh. "The next day I got hit again, which didn’t help."
Amber said in the last couple years coaches have started learning more about brain injuries.
"When I was cheering when I was younger, there was no talk of concussions," said Amber. "It wasn’t a common thing. They didn’t look into it like they do now...it’s definitely more in the forefront like as coaches we’ve all had concussion training and had to be certified, being able to recognize the signs."
"I think cheer is one of the top dangerous sports, especially with all the stunting and tumbling we do, and how hard it can be when you fall and the impact of hitting the ground," said Ryleigh.
Cheerleaders don't wear helmets like football players do to protect them. Amber says technique and training can prevent these athletes from getting hurt.
"It definitely gives your heart a flutter when your daughter is on the ground, and I think that would for any mom for sure," said Amber.