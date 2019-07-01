PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Two checkpoints at Terminal 4 at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport have reopened after police investigated a suspicious item.
Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport tweeted at 7:40 a.m. on Monday that security checkpoints A and D were closed while police took a look at the unknown item.
At 8:15 a.m., Sky Harbor said the situation has been resolved and the checkpoints are in the process of reopening.
Travelers were directed to B and C checkpoints during the brief closure.
