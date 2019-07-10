(3TV/CBS 5) -- If you bought a lottery ticket yesterday in Buckeye or Scottsdale, double check those numbers!
Winning tickets were sold in each city and have not been claimed.
A winning $230,000 Fantasy 5 jackpot ticket was sold for yesterday's drawing at QuikTrip at 1850 S. Miller Road in Buckeye. The winning ticket matched all five numbers. The winning numbers for that drawing were 11, 14, 22, 27, 36.
A winning $10,000 Mega Millions ticket was sold in Scottsdale for yesterday's drawing at Fry's Food Store at 10450 N. 90th Street. The winning ticket matched four out of the five numbers plus the Mega Ball number. The winning numbers for that drawing are 12, 26, 40, 48, 64 and the Mega Ball was 1.
Double check those tickets!
