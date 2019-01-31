SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Are you the lucky winner? Check your ticket!
One lucky Arizona Powerball player is holding a winning $1 million ticket from Wednesday night's drawing (Jan. 30, 2019).
According to Arizona State Lottery officials, the winning ticket was sold at Grocery Station located at 10810 E. Vía Linda in Scottsdale. No one has come forward yet to claim the winnings.
The lucky player matched 5 out of the 5 numbers (but did not match the Powerball number.)
Wednesday's winning numbers were 2, 12, 16, 29, 54, with Powerball number 6.
The next Powerball drawing is on Saturday, Feb. 2 with an estimated jackpot of $191 million.
