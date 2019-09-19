PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- They say lightning never strikes the same place twice, but this week, two Arizona lottery players caught their lucky breaks and are now millionaires.
According to Arizona State Lottery officials, one winning ticket was sold in Scottsdale and another in Queen Creek.
The Scottsdale winning ticket is worth $3,100,000. The ticket matched all six numbers and was sold at Fry's Food Store at 10450 N 90th St. in Scottsdale. (Near Shea and the Loop 101.)
The annuity prize option is $3,100,000 with the estimated annual annuity payment of $103,333.33 per year for 30 years. The cash prize option is about half of the advertised jackpot.
Wednesday's winning numbers for The Pick were 3, 23, 24, 28, 39 and 41.
In addition, there was a winning $1 million Powerball ticket sold at a Circle K at 35850 N Gary Rd. in Queen Creek. The winning ticket matched five out of the five numbers, but not the Powerball number.
Wednesday's winning numbers were 14, 19, 39, 47, 51 with Powerball number 15.