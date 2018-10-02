SCOTTSDALE (3TV/CBS 5) — Saguaro linebacker and Arizona State commit Connor Soelle has a dream but he needs a little help.
“For me it would mean everything to have the opportunity to play in the 2019 Under Armour All-America game," Soelle said. "Since the day I started playing football, it has always been my dream to eventually play in this game, and prove myself as one of the best football players in the country.”
Soelle is one of 36 high school football stars eligible to be elected to participate in the game via a fan vote. Voting begins Tuesday Oct. 2 and wraps up two weeks later on Sept. 16.
Fans can vote here: dreamfearlessly.underarmourgame.com
Soelle’s name came be found on the ballot in “Region C”.
Only two players of the 36 on the ballot will be elected to participate in the game played in Orlando, FL on Jan. 3. Soelle is hoping Phoenix-area high school football fans and Sun Devil Nation can crash the ballots and help him realize his dream.
“If the people of Arizona, especially the ASU, and Saguaro communities could help me win the fan vote, securing the final roster spot in the All American game, I would be extremely happy," he said. "I would feel very blessed, and supported by so many people! With their help, I would feel much more confident in my ability to win the competition. If we can all come together and accomplish this life long dream, I promise I will make you all proud!”
There’s something in for ASU football fans too. Having a commit play in the Under Amour game is an undeniable recruiting tool and program billboard for future high school recruits.
Soelle certainly has All-American credentials.
Through seven games, the senior is averaging over nine tackles per game. He has two interceptions to go along with two sacks. He’s also managed to score six touchdowns this season - three rushing, two receiving and one interception return for a score. Soelle has lead the Sabercats to a 6-1 record as they chase their sixth straight state championship.
The future Sun Devil is focused on his team’s pursuit of a title but would be honored to cap off his high school career with a spot in the prestigious Under Armour All-America game.
“I have worked so hard to get to where I’m at today," Soelle said, "and receiving this final award would make me feel like I reached my goals I set so many years ago. Also it would be a great opportunity to represent my family and community as well as my High School and the entire state of Arizona.”
The 2019 Under Armor All-American game will be coached by Steve Mariucci and Deion Sanders - who replaces current ASU head coach Herm Edwards.
Soelle knows he’s competing against players from states much larger than Arizona. With a smile he tells azfamily.com, “remember fans can actually vote once a day - from as many devices as possible.”
