CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The owner of a dog who attacked a Maricopa County Animal Care and Control officer has now been formally charged.
A direct complaint was filed this month against Larry Jerdee. He faces one felony count and one misdemeanor count of "assault by a vicious animal."
The Nov. 7, 2018 dog attack was captured on Chandler police body cameras.
Maricopa County Animal Control Officer Rick Alva and Chandler police arrived at Jerdee's home that day to take a dog that courts had ruled as dangerous.
All was calm at first.
"Hello, anyone home?" Alva can be heard saying on the bodycam video.
“I don't hear any barking. Do you?" one of the officers said.
Jerdee, the resident and owner of the Rottweiler (named Rocky), was home at the time and opened the door to Alva and Chandler police officers.
But according to witnesses, Jerdee made no effort to restrain the dog.
At that point, the dog attacked, and Alva was bitten in the right forearm.
The dog then released his grip. But Alva was unable to get away, and the dog bit him a second time in the same area, this time refusing to let go, according to MCACC.
The entire attack lasted only a few seconds, yet Alva was badly hurt, needing several surgeries.
The Rottweiler was shot and killed.
Animal control records indicate this was the animal's fourth and final attack in just a year-and-a-half.
The direct complaint against Jerdee states that Jerdee knew his dog had a "propensity to cause injury or to otherwise endanger the safety of human beings without provocation."
The paperwork also states that Jerdee "did not take reasonable care to prohibit the dog from escaping to the outside of a residence."
Jerdee has not been arrested but has been summoned to appear in court on Feb. 4.
