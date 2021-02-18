PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Maricopa County Superior Court records show that the charges against Eric Maes, the man accused of kidnapping his son and killing the baby's mother earlier this month, have been dismissed after he attempted suicide over the weekend.
According to the Maricopa County Attorney’s office, Maes, 30, is now "medically incapacitated" after he tried to take his own life while in the Maricopa County Jail on Saturday. Court records show that the state filed a motion to dismiss the charges, including murder and kidnapping, on Monday. That motion was granted on Thursday.
Maes was arrested on Tuesday, Feb. 9, after police say he stole his ex's car with their baby inside. The child's mother, Brittany Walker-Martie, jumped onto the car to try to save her baby. She was then thrown from the vehicle. Police say Maes intentionally did a U-turn to run her down with the car. Walker-Martie was rushed to a hospital, but she died of her injuries.
Maes took off with his son. Police later found the car abandoned. The baby had been dropped off unharmed on the doorstep of one of Maes' old acquaintances. After a manhunt, police were able to locate Maes and take him into custody for multiple charges.
The Maricopa County Attorney's Office said if Maes' condition changes, it will re-file charges. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said Maes is still hospitalized.