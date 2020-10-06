PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – If you or someone you know want to be a police officer in the state of Arizona, but haven’t applied because of past pot use, changes to loosen pre-employment marijuana use for applicants could be coming.
Currently, the pre-employment marijuana rules set by the Arizona Peace Officer Standards and Training Board (AZ POST) are:
- Applicant cannot have used marijuana in three years prior to application
- Not more than 20 times total
- Not more than five times after the age of 21
The proposed changes to the standard include:
- Applicant cannot have used marijuana in two years prior to application
- Eliminate the number of total uses
- No longer cap number of uses after the age of 21
- Any form of marijuana, regardless of how it was ingested
According to Matt Giordano, the executive director of AZPOST, the board approved the changes in June. Today, the recommendations go before the Governor’s Regulatory Review Council (GRRC) for approval. You can look at the agenda and watch the Tues. Oct. 6 10 a.m. meeting here.
"People would argue with that we are lowering standards to become a peace officer. I would argue with that," said Giordano. "We are modernizing the standards to meet the needs of the community in the state of Arizona."
Giordano explained he started the process last year. He added that the change comes after getting feedback from 159 police agencies across the state thanks to working with Arizona State University to come up with a survey.
"The Arizona Administrative Code, which outlines the minimum standards for a peace officer applicant, has not been substantially updated in the area of pre-employment drug usage since the early 1990s," Giordano said.
Giordano said that the AZPOST staff members are working through the rule making process and are hopeful the GRRC approves the rule changes supported by the Board.
"What you see is you can drive in any direction and hit a state that has legal recreational marijuana. So these young men and women make decisions in college maybe in high school when they travel out of state... to take marijuana where it’s legal," Giordano said. "However they come back to Arizona and want to become a peace officers and don't realize those actions they took that they believe to be legal somewhat equated to having a drink at a bar now we’re going to prohibit them from being a peace officer...it was just was time for us to address that."
These proposed changes just apply to the minimum requirements. Police agencies have the authority to add stricter measures.
Giordano added from his understanding, if the GRRC approves the proposed changes today, there’s a six-month waiting period for it to go into effect which could be by April 2021.