LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Wildlife World Zoo & Aquarium says it has made changes to its jaguar exhibit after a woman said she was attacked.
[WATCH: Changes made to jaguar exhibit after attack at Wildlife World Zoo]
Back in March, Sara the jaguar swiped at a guest at Wildlife World Zoo who leaned over the barrier of the exhibit.
[ORIGINAL STORY: Woman attacked by jaguar at Wildlife World Zoo]
The zoo said the woman was trying to take a selfie and reached over the barrier.
She disputed that account, but did admit to leaning over the barrier.
[RELATED: 911 call released after woman attacked by jaguar at Wildlife World Zoo]
The US Department of Agriculture cited Wildlife World Zoo & Aquarium over the barrier, which the USDA called "inadequate."
And it's not the first complaint about a barrier at the facility. We got an exclusive look at the changes they've made.
[RELATED: Woman apologizes after being attacked by a jaguar at Wildlife World Zoo]
"There are four feet between the primary barrier and the second barrier," said Kristy Morcum with Wildlife World Zoo. "And we do know she crossed the barrier in order for the incident to take place."
But it's not the first time. According to this USDA inspection report, a member of the public leaned over the barrier and was scratched in the summer of 2018.
And we talked to a former zookeeper who said she was attacked by a jaguar through the metal fencing while working at the zoo in November of 2018.
[RELATED: Former zookeeper says jaguar attacked her at Wildlife World Zoo]
After the March incident this year, a USDA inspector came to the facility and cited them, saying "the public barrier in front of the jaguar enclosures is inadequate," and that visitors can "reach out and touch the bars of these enclosures," and that the zoo "must ensure there is sufficient distance and/or barriers."
Morcum said they've added another layer to the block wall and added tighter metal wiring around the enclosure.
Even though the zoo added height to the barrier, we still saw people leaning over to get pictures of Sara with their cell phones when we were there.
"I think it's really important for guests and people to learn from what happened in the spring no barrier is foolproof," Morcum said.
"It appears it took a second human injury and a USDA citation before the facility made any attempt to change the barrier," said Rebecca Smudzinski with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, or PETA. She said the standards of the Animal Welfare Act, which are enforced by the USDA, are so minimal, that when a facility is cited, it grabs their attention - like the incident with Sara this year.
"No one should be surprised when a captive wild animal, especially a wide roaming predator, takes the opportunity to follow their natural instincts and shows aggression toward humans," Smudzinski said.
We analyzed the USDA inspection data for Wildlife World Zoo for the past 5 years, and while they had 9 perfect inspections, other visits resulted in non-compliant items, like some shelters needing repair, no heat for primates, deer and goats with long hooves, and an inadequate barrier around the leopard enclosure.
Morcum said they remedied everything immediately, and added foliage to the leopard enclosure, passing subsequent inspections. If they hadn't, the USDA could consider legal action, fines, license suspensions, or even animal confiscation.
"PETA is not a credible animal welfare organization, period," said Dr. Grey Stafford, a self-proclaimed animal and zoo advocate. He worked with Wildlife World Zoo from 1999 to 2002, and again from 2004 to 2016. He takes issue with the fact that the facility was cited after the jaguar attack in March.
"That facility had never been found to be non-compliant prior to the incident," Stafford said. He said consumers should do their research when it comes to picking which zoos to support. Stafford also believes zoos are under siege, at a crucial time for animal conservation.
"It's coming at a time when zoos are facing incredible onslaught from groups like PETA, and it's a shame because it's so counterproductive," Stafford said.
Morcum said they take every violation seriously and strive for perfect inspections every time.
"It is difficult when you get a non-compliant item, but these inspections are another set of professional eyes and they have the same goal that we do, and that is providing our animals with that great standard of care," Morcum said.