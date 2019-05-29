CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman from Chandler played the Safeway 2019 Monopoly Collect & Win Game, kicked off by Safeway and Albertsons of Albertsons Companies and won $250,000.
At 11 a.m. this Friday, May 31, Nicole Pontarelli will be awarded her grand cash prize at a Phoenix Safeway in the area of 48th Street and Elliot Road. Safeway customers are welcomed to come to have some cake and celebrate with Pontarelli.
For 11 years, Safeway and Albertsons launch the MONOPOLY Collect & Win Game and the MONOPOLY Sweepstakes so customers have a chance to win big. This year, over $200 million in cash, prizes and discounts up for grabs.
Shane Dorcheus, the president of Albertsons, Safeway and Vons in the Southwest, says these games are a way to show customers gratitude.
“The MONOPOLY Game is a customer favorite and one of the most exciting programs of the year,” said Dorcheus. “It’s a great way to engage with our valued customers by rewarding them for products they buy every day with coupons and chances to win great prizes, and also to thank them for their business.”
Go here for more information about MONOPOLY Collect & Win Game and the MONOPOLY Sweepstakes.
