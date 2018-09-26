CHANDLER (3TV/CBS 5) - Troopers have busted yet another driver for an HOV violation after a woman was accused of putting a fake baby in a car seat.
Troopers stopped a driver on Sept. 11 on eastbound Loop 202 near Alma School Road.
This was the second time in less than a week the Arizona Department of Public Safety caught someone violating HOV rules by using a fake person.
[RELATED: Don't be a dummy! Driver busted after having mannequin in carpool lane]
DPS said the 48-year-old Chandler woman claimed she was on her way to pick up her grandchild.
Earlier in the month, on Sept. 7, troopers stopped a driver with a mannequin in the passenger seat.
DPS said HOV violations are unacceptable and unfair and violators will find themselves with a court date if caught by troopers.
Another One Busted! On Sept 11th at 5:40 p.m., one of our motor troopers stopped a driver for an HOV Lane violation on the e/b side of L-202 San Tan near Alma School. The 48-year-old woman of Chandler told the trooper she was on her way to pick up her grandchild. pic.twitter.com/AMeuzgdLu9— Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) September 26, 2018
