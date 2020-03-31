CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Chandler woman was shot, possibly while a rifle was being cleaned, Tuesday morning. It happened shortly before 8 a.m. at an apartment near Chandler Boulevard and Price Road.
According to police, a man called 911 to say that a woman had been shot. When officers and paramedics arrived at the apartment, they found the victim with a wound to her upper body. Police say she was alert and conscious when she was taken to the hospital.
"Preliminary information revealed this was an accidental discharge of a rifle while it was being cleaned," Detective Seth Tyler said in an email to Arizona's Family. It's not clear whether the woman or the man was cleaning the rifle.
A lieutenant at the scene told Arizona's Family that two children were at home when the rifle went off. Their ages were not immediately available.
Police described the incident as "the negligent discharge of a weapon."
No other injuries were reported.
Chandler police on the scene of what they’re investigating as an accidental shooting. Woman shot in the upper body & taken to the hospital with serious injuries. #AzFamily pic.twitter.com/d1jlPS3Ymj— Maria Hechanova (@MariaHechanova) March 31, 2020